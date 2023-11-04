ENB 244 - Weekly Recap: Global Energy Tensions: Europe's Wind Power Challenge, Uranium Demand Surge, and Oil Price Warnings

In the Daily Energy News podcast, hosts Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discuss various energy-related topics. They touch on issues such as Europe's wind power goals facing security challenges, with concerns about offshore wind farms lacking proper surveillance. The hosts also debate the effectiveness of sanctions on Russia and their impact on oil exports, as well as the potential for nuclear energy to play a significant role in achieving carbon net zero goals. Additionally, they highlight the World Bank's warning about the potential for oil prices to surge to $150 per barrel if conflicts in the Middle East escalate. Overall, the podcast covers a range of critical energy issues and explores different perspectives on these topics.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:31 - Europe’s wind power goal hits new snag: security

09:00 - Uranium Demand Hits Decade High As Nuclear Renaissance Gains Traction

11:26 - World Bank warns oil price could soar to record $150 a barrel

15:34 - Russia’s Oil Exports Climb Despite Its Commitment To Cut Supply

16:53 - Russia poised to ‘sharply increase’ oil exports in November – Kpler

18:51 - EU looks to expand sanctions on Russia – Bloomberg

20:35 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

North Sea countries to aim to quadruple offshore wind, security plans vague Most governments say offshore developers should pay for security Developers say states should pay to protect territorial waters As Europe turns to renewable […]

Rising climate change awareness is leading to a renewed interest in nuclear energy, with public support in the U.S. at a decade high. Recent advances in small modular reactors and existing nuclear infrastructure position nuclear […]

Escalation of Israel-Hamas war into Middle East-wide conflict would disrupt oil supplies and stoke food prices, says Bank Oil prices could soar to a record high of more than $150 a barrel if the war between […]

By Tsvetana Paraskova of OilPrice.com Russia’s crude oil exports by sea have been exceeding the country’s targeted export reductions as part of the OPEC+ pact for weeks, with the most recent week’s observed shipments as […]

Analysts link the move to maintenance works at several refineries and higher global crude prices Russia is likely to sharply increase oil exports in November, business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday, citing Kpler analysts. According […]

The bloc has so far imposed 11 packages of restrictions against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict The European Union is in talks on a new round of sanctions that would impact some €5 billion ($5.3 […]

