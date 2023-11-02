ENB 243 - Russia Increases Oil Exports, EU Eyes Sanctions; Norway Rethinks EV Leadership, California EV Challenges

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley, discuss various energy-related topics. They start with Russia's sharp increase in oil exports for November, despite their commitment to cut supply, and the EU's plans to expand sanctions on Russia. They also explore Norway's changing stance on electric cars and the challenges they face. In California, they discuss the conundrums surrounding electric vehicles and their impact on the state. In the financial segment, they highlight Northern Oil and Gas's strong quarterly results and discuss the Fed's decision to keep interest rates steady. The hosts anticipate potential market volatility due to global events and the lack of investment in oil production. They also mention ongoing earnings reports in the energy sector and upcoming podcast interviews with African petroleum leaders.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:47 - Russia poised to ‘sharply increase’ oil exports in November – Kpler

05:09 - Russia’s Oil Exports Climb Despite Its Commitment To Cut Supply

06:38 - EU looks to expand sanctions on Russia – Bloomberg

08:58 - Why Norway — the poster child for electric cars — is having second thoughts

12:14 - California’s EV conundrums

14:25 - Markets Update

19:10 - Earnings: Northern Oil and Gas reported strong earnings with record quarterly production.

22:12 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

By Tsvetana Paraskova of OilPrice.com Russia’s crude oil exports by sea have ben exceeding the country’s targeted export reductions as part of the OPEC+ pact for weeks, with the most recent week’s observed shipments as […]

Analysts link the move to maintenance works at several refineries and higher global crude prices Russia is likely to sharply increase oil exports in November, business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday, citing Kpler analysts. According […]

The bloc has so far imposed 11 packages of restrictions against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict The European Union is in talks on a new round of sanctions that would impact some €5 billion ($5.3 […]

OSLO, Norway — With motor vehicles generating nearly a 10th of global CO2 emissions, governments and environmentalists around the world are scrambling to mitigate the damage. In wealthy countries, strategies often revolve around electrifying cars — and […]

Without crude oil that is the basis for most of the products now in society, citizens of developing nations may never be able to enjoy the abundant lifestyles available to wealthier countries. As California is […]

