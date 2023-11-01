ENB 242 - ExxonMobil's Outlook, World Bank Warns of $150/barrel, Fossil Fuels' Resilience, Cummins' Growth Forecast and Oil Price Enterprise Products Expansion

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related news topics. They start by addressing ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods' statement about tight world oil supplies in the coming years, expressing skepticism about his positive view of the U.S. economy. They then cover a World Bank warning of oil prices potentially reaching $150 per barrel in the event of a conflict between Israel and Hamas, providing different scenarios based on supply disruptions. The hosts also touch on Cummins' prediction of significant growth in natural gas engines, emphasizing its potential impact on the trucking industry. Finally, they highlight Enterprise Products Partners' expansion of natural gas liquids processing capabilities through pipeline and plant developments, underlining the environmental benefits of reducing flaring in the Permian Basin. They briefly discuss financial results from natural gas-focused companies, Comstock and Chesapeake, and conclude with an event announcement for a Business Development Study Group workshop focused on energy deals and investments.
ExxonMobil CEO sees tight world oil supplies for next few years
(Bloomberg) – Exxon Mobil Corp. sees tight global oil supplies putting upward pressure on energy prices for at least the next few years as the world continues to suffer from a lack of investment in […]
World Bank warns oil price could soar to record $150 a barrel
Escalation of Israel-Hamas war into Middle East-wide conflict would disrupt oil supplies and stoke food prices, says Bank Oil prices could soar to a record high of more than $150 a barrel if the war between […]
Why fossil fuels are here to stay
A report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), published last week, claims that the world will reach peak demand for oil, coal and gas by 2030. This has been seized on by the likes of […]
Cummins predicts huge growth in natural gas engines
Cummins Inc. predicts its new 15-liter natural gas engine designed for heavy-duty and on-highway applications could lead to a five-fold growth in customers for the alternative powertrain. It overcomes complaints about low power and torque […]
Enterprise Products Doubles Down on Gas Liquids With Pipelines, Processing Plants
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Energy pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners will expand its natural gas liquids (NGLs) operations, adding a pipeline from Texas’ Permian Basin, new plants to process natural gas, and converting an oil pipeline […]
