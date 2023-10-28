ENB 239 - Weekly Recap: Climate Crisis in Africa, Hydrogen Challenges, and Chevron's Strategic Move

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discuss various energy-related topics. They delve into the impact of the climate crisis on Africa, highlighting the disparity between Western and African energy consumption. They emphasize the importance of helping African nations access reliable energy sources to improve their living conditions, reduce pollution-related deaths, and stimulate economic growth. The conversation also touches on the challenges and high costs associated with hydrogen production and storage, particularly in the context of renewable energy. Additionally, they discuss Chevron's acquisition of Hess Corporation and the strategic considerations behind the move, with a focus on the potential future mergers and acquisitions in the oil and gas industry. Jamie Dimon's skepticism regarding the Federal Reserve's ability to control inflation is also mentioned, along with the widening gap between European and U.S. oil and gas majors, largely influenced by ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:14 - Why is the Climate Crisis racist where Africa is concerned? The West policies towards Africa are like environmental racism. – Alex Epstien

03:57 - Bidenomics at Work: ‘Green’ Hydrogen Is a Very Expensive Waste of Money

08:38 - Dutch Energy Minister Admits That Wind Power Agenda Is Pricier Than Anticipated

11:32 - Chevron to buy Hess Corp for $53 billion in all-stock deal

15:39 - Jamie Dimon says central banks got forecasts ‘100% dead wrong’ — and it doesn’t matter if Fed hikes rates again

18:14 - Value gap between European, U.S. oil majors “stubbornly wide” amidst Exxon, Chevron megadeals

20:01 - Outro

Sometimes we must stand up and point out hypocrisy and apparent racism. This interview with Cyrus Brooks, with RBAC, Public Speaker, Writer, and Humanitarian, was a great conversation covering just that. While I was live […]

Making green hydrogen suffers from the very problem it is supposed to cure. The part-time, weather dependent, unreliability of wind and solar energy. Hydrogen storage is supposed to function as a sort of battery at […]

Dutch Minister of Climate and Energy Rob Jetten admits that wind power is facing serious financial headwinds. Jetten: consumers should expect substantially higher electricity prices than initially anticipated. The increased costs are not primarily linked […]

HOUSTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Chevron (CVX.N) agreed to buy U.S. rival Hess (HES.N) for $53 billion in stock in a deal that reflects top U.S. energy companies drive for oil and gas assets in a world seeking lower-risk future fossil […]

Jamie Dimon said central banks 18 months ago got their economic forecasts “100% dead wrong” — and said it doesn’t matter whether the Fed hikes rates again this year. The outspoken JPMorgan Chase CEO blasted […]

World Oil (Bloomberg) – Europe’s oil majors seem to finally be winning back investors by refocusing on their core business, yet the valuation gap with their dealmaking U.S. peers remains stubbornly wide. After companies such […]

