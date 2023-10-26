ENB 238 - California's Self-Driving Car Safety Concerns, Clean Energy Stock Woes, and More

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Stuart Turley discusses various energy-related topics. He first mentions California's suspension of testing GM Cruise self-driving cars due to safety concerns, highlighting the need for energy security and trust in autonomous vehicles. He then discusses the declining appeal of clean energy stocks, attributing the decrease in value to rising interest rates and regulatory challenges in implementing renewable energy infrastructure. Turley touches on the impact of European energy policies on oil prices and suggests a recession may be underway in Germany. He also mentions Petrobras' plan to change its dividend policy, which could affect investors. Finally, he discusses the value gap between European and U.S. oil majors amidst recent mergers and acquisitions in the industry, emphasizing the role of ESG considerations. Turley invites questions and industry thought leaders to the podcast and hints at exciting announcements in the future.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

02:25 - California hits pause on GM Cruise self-driving cars due to safety concerns

04:07 - Why the Shine Has Come Off Clean-Energy Stocks

06:24 - Oil prices fall amid flurry of weak European economic data

08:42 - Petrobras Plans Dividend Policy Change

10:17 - Value gap between European, U.S. oil majors “stubbornly wide” amidst Exxon, Chevron megadeals

12:12 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that the host discuss in the podcast.

News|Technology The United States state of California has suspended testing of Cruise self-driving cars developed by General Motors (GM), citing safety concerns after a series of accidents and mishaps. California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) […]

Clean-energy stocks have fallen out of favor, with pressures created by rising interest rates outweighing supportive government policies. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF reached its lowest level since July 2020 this week. The exchange-traded fund invests in renewable-energy […]

October 24, 2023 Mariel Alumit

CNBC Oil prices fell on Tuesday for the third straight session, after a flurry of slow economic data from Germany, the euro zone and Britain that weighed on the outlook for energy demand. Brent crude futures […]

Investors in Brazilian state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA just got another reminder that an industry-leading dividend bonanza is fading. The Rio de Janeiro-based company, known as Petrobras, said on Monday that it proposed changes […]

World Oil (Bloomberg) – Europe’s oil majors seem to finally be winning back investors by refocusing on their core business, yet the valuation gap with their dealmaking U.S. peers remains stubbornly wide. After companies such […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –