ENB 235 - Navigating Energy Realities: Nord Stream 2, Carbon Capture, and Global Energy Challenges

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related topics. They begin with Germany's need for Nord Stream two and the challenges surrounding it. The EU's gas reserves are at 97% capacity, but concerns persist due to reliance on Russian gas flows. Navigator CO2 Ventures cancels a carbon pipeline project in the US Midwest, raising questions about the viability of carbon capture initiatives. The hosts also touch on an interview highlighting the environmental and racial aspects of the climate crisis in Africa. The segment ends with a critique of green hydrogen's cost-effectiveness and an overview of market fluctuations, influenced by geopolitical tensions in Israel. Overall, the discussion offers insights into pressing energy issues on a global scale.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 – Intro
03:32 - Germany needs Nord Stream 2 – MP
05:15 - Major gas supplier issues warning to EU
07:58 - Why is the Climate Crisis racist where Africa is concerned? The West policies towards Africa are like environmental racism. – Alex Epstien
11:42 - Bidenomics at Work: ‘Green’ Hydrogen Is a Very Expensive Waste of Money
16:35 - Navigator CO2 Ventures Cancels 1,300-Mile Carbon Pipeline Project in U.S. Midwest
18:57 - Markets Update
19:52 - Israel-Hamas Update
22:55 - Outro
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter