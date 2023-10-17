Energy News Beat

ENB 231 - Energy Industry Insights: China's Coal Expansion, COP 28, Natural Gas, Africa's Resistance, and ExxonMobil's Deal
0:00
-23:17

Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Oct 17, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:23 - China's coal power binge escalates over 300 more plants on the way.

05:13 - COP 28. In Dubai, climate negotiations at a crossroad. 

07:37 - Reality Bites: Why Wind, Solar, And Electric Car Advocates Must Also Love Fossil Fuels

10:38 - Africa’s revolt against Net Zero

13:47 - U.S. oil is back, and ExxonMobil’s $60 billion deal isn’t even the biggest signal

17:02 - Markets Update

17:37 - Restart of Venezuela, opposition talks could lead to US sanction relief

21:51 - Outro

