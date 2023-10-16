Energy News Beat

ENB 230 - Navigating Global Energy Dynamics: Insights on Climate, Economics, and Geopolitics
0:00
-26:42

Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Oct 16, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

04:32 - Bill Gates stuns audience by denying there's a 'climate crisis'

07:15 - Era Of ‘Unquestioned And Unchallenged’ Climate Change Claims Is Over

10:41 - Bloomberg estimates economic cost of the Iran Israel conflict.

15:16 -Treasury bond auction runs into weak demand amid fears that soaring US debt will overwhelm Wall Street – De-dollarization the root?

17:37 - Qatar warns to cut gas exports if attacks on Gaza continue – What does this mean to U.S. gas and LNG exports?

18:07 - Russia’s oil revenues surge – IEA

20:53 - Markets Update

23:28 - Promotion of the upcoming series "Deal of the Week"

25:11 - Outro

