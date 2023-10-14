ENB 229 - Weekly Recap: Energy on the Edge: Geopolitical Turbulence and Industry Shifts

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

05:34 - For Oil, It’s Not 1973 Again – But It Could Still Turn Ugly

13:46 - Just Rumors: ExxonMobil is is looking and on the verge of purchasing pioneer natural resources for an estimated $60 billion.

15:10 - Exxon investors ready to embrace buying existing oil over new drilling.

23:08 - Oil prices and energy stocks surge after attack on Israel.

27:10 - Major headwinds threaten offshore wind targets.

32:05 - Israel-Hamas conflict directly impacts oil and gas prices

35:48 - Outro

