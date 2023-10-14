ENB 229 - Weekly Recap: Energy on the Edge: Geopolitical Turbulence and Industry Shifts

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
05:34 - For Oil, It’s Not 1973 Again – But It Could Still Turn Ugly
13:46 - Just Rumors: ExxonMobil is is looking and on the verge of purchasing pioneer natural resources for an estimated $60 billion.
15:10 - Exxon investors ready to embrace buying existing oil over new drilling.
23:08 - Oil prices and energy stocks surge after attack on Israel.
27:10 - Major headwinds threaten offshore wind targets.
32:05 - Israel-Hamas conflict directly impacts oil and gas prices
35:48 - Outro
