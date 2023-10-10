Energy News Beat

ENB 226 - Energy Turbulence: Oil Prices Surge, Gulf of Mexico Impact, and OPEC's Forecast
ENB 226 - Energy Turbulence: Oil Prices Surge, Gulf of Mexico Impact, and OPEC's Forecast

Oct 10, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

04:43 - Oil prices and energy stocks surge after attack on Israel.

08:02 - Investors look to oil prices.

10:08 - API, American Petroleum Institute, Gulf of Mexico Restrictions Negatively Impact. U.S. oil and gas production analysis shows

12:18 - OPEC's boost oil demand in that demand forecast to 2045.

15:17 - Markets Update

17:19 - According to Bloomberg. ExxonMobil's corporate head of shale remained in a Texas jail Sunday after he was arrested for sexual assault.

18:36 - Outro

