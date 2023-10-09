ENB 225 - Discussions on Carbon Disclosure, Geopolitics, the Future of Fossil Fuels, Exxon's Potential Acquisition and Oil & Gas Market Dynamics

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
03:41 - For Oil, It’s Not 1973 Again – But It Could Still Turn Ugly
09:56 - Russia sold crude Russian crude to India for $20 over over the sanction price.
12:02 - Coming sooner than expected. Carbon disclosures and rules for U.S. companies.
16:15 - Shell CEO plans company wide meeting to discuss shift back to fossil fuels.
19:23 - BP's 4.1 billion bet on renewable natural gas gets underway.
21:38 - Markets Update
22:26 - Paul Sankey, talk about what happened in the oil and gas space on CNBC
24:47 - Just Rumors: ExxonMobil is is looking and on the verge of purchasing pioneer natural resources for an estimated $60 billion.
25:54 - Exxon investors ready to embrace buying existing oil over new drilling.
33:58 - Outro
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter