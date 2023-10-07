Energy News Beat

ENB 224 - Weekly Recap: BlackRock's Losses, UK's EV Delay, China's Demand, and Climate Concerns
0:00
-18:04

Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Oct 07, 2023

Highlights of the  Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:09 - No Energy Transition Unless Tech Can Make It Cost Competitive: BlackRock

06:33 - Sunak’s family firm signed a billion-dollar deal with BP before PM opened new North Sea licences

09:53 - China’s demand for oil and copper is ‘booming,’ says Goldman Sachs

12:32 - A new study zaps Biden’s plan to transform the electrical grid

15:10 - Ireland Rejects LNG Terminal Project on Climate Grounds

17:23 - Outro

