ENB 224 - Weekly Recap: BlackRock's Losses, UK's EV Delay, China's Demand, and Climate Concerns

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
02:09 - No Energy Transition Unless Tech Can Make It Cost Competitive: BlackRock
06:33 - Sunak’s family firm signed a billion-dollar deal with BP before PM opened new North Sea licences
09:53 - China’s demand for oil and copper is ‘booming,’ says Goldman Sachs
12:32 - A new study zaps Biden’s plan to transform the electrical grid
15:10 - Ireland Rejects LNG Terminal Project on Climate Grounds
17:23 - Outro
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter