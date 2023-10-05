Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat
Energy News Beat Podcast
ENB 223 - Ireland's LNG Rejection, ESG Realism, and Renewables Debate
0:00
-13:48

ENB 223 - Ireland's LNG Rejection, ESG Realism, and Renewables Debate

Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Oct 05, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:11 - Ireland Rejects LNG Terminal Project on climate Grounds.

04:26 - Money managers are shifting their attitude to ESG realism sets in as S&P Dan Yergin

06:44 - Why Renewables Price of cannibalization may be greatly exaggerated.

08:44 - South Africa gives go ahead for total energies to drill offshore

09:52 - Saudi Arabia and Russia will not alter voluntary oil supply cuts.

10:46 - EU Launches Carbon Border Tax to Push Greener Global Trade.

12:09 - Outro

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sandstone Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture