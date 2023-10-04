ENB 222 - Switzerland Bans Electric Cars, AI Power Demand Rises, LNG Prices Soften, Biden's Grid Plan Challenged and OPEC Warns of Underinvestment

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
03:18 - Switzerland plans to ban electric cars from the roads in order. Game consoles turned off during power shortages in a bid to reduce energy consumption.
05:20 - We’ll all pay the price of soaring EV insurance.
06:41 - Artificial intelligence, power consumption about to skyrocket, and no one is prepared.
09:28 - LNG prices to soften by end of decade -TotalEnergies CEO
11:15 - A new study zaps Biden’s plan to transform the electrical grid.
14:21 - At least 12 trillion in oil industry investments are needed to prevent a spike in energy prices. OPEC chief says.
15:49 - Market Updates
17:17 - Outro
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter