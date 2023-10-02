Energy News Beat

ENB 220 - CEOs, Policy, and Global Markets - A Conversation on Current Developments
ENB 220 - CEOs, Policy, and Global Markets - A Conversation on Current Developments

Stu Turley
Oct 02, 2023

Higlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:19 - No energy transition unless tech can make it cost competitive. Black Rock. 

07:47 - German energy giant admits it's probably still buying Russian gas. 

10:35 - David Blackmon. How Energy Policy is Fueling Congress Budget Wars.  

14:53 - Sunak's family firm signed $1,000,000,000 deal with BP before PM opened a new North Sea licenses. 

18:13 - Markets Update

22:07 - Another BP executive departs with the U.S. head resigning. 

25:17 - Outro

