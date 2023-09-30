ENB 219 - Weekly Recap: From Clean Energy Targets to Oil Auction Expansions: Exploring Crucial Energy

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:21 - Recent grid reforms might not be enough for Virginia to hit its clean energy targets. Advocates say.

04:44 - Federal judge orders the Biden administration to expand the Gulf of Mexico oil auction.

09:17 - DAVID BLACKMON: Britain’s Prime Minister Places Himself At The Tip Of The Climate Spear

11:20 - Oil is headed as high as $150 a barrel unless the US government does more – Harold Hamm

14:25 - How the transition push contributed to higher oil prices.

17:31 - EPA’s Illegal Power Play

21:20 - Exclusive: Shell CEO comes under pressure from within on renewables shift

﻿23:59 - Outro

