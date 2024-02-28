ENB 218 - Surging LNG Demand, Wyoming's Wind Boom, and Market Uncertainties

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various topics including US electrical generation sources in 2023, with renewables showing significant growth but concerns over the stability of coal and geothermal power; Woodside CEO's prediction of a 50% surge in LNG demand over the next decade, despite potential challenges; Wyoming's potential wind project boom, raising questions about feasibility and environmental impact; the resistance to wind and solar projects in certain US counties, revealing a divide in energy policy; and Goldman Sachs CEO's acknowledgment of uncertainty in the market's soft landing expectations and its impact on global oil demand. The market report indicates a relatively flat performance with slight increases in Bitcoin and decreases in crude oil prices, alongside Permian Resources' earnings showing growth in production and dividends despite ongoing market complexities. Overall, the discussion highlights ongoing shifts and challenges in the energy sector, from changing energy sources to market uncertainties and geopolitical factors influencing prices and investment decisions.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:53 - U.S. Electricity Generation by Source in 2023: Natural Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Wind, Hydro, Solar, Geothermal, Biomass, Petroleum

05:02 - LNG Demand Will Surge 50% in Next Decade, Woodside CEO Says

06:15 - Wyoming Likely To See Billions Of Dollars In Wind Projects Built In Next Few Years

09:41 - Counties are blocking wind and solar across the US — maps show energy capacity in your area

10:49 - Goldman CEO Sees More Uncertainty to Soft-Landing Expectations – Will this impact global oil demand?

14:30 - Markets Update

16:53 - Permian Resources Announces Strong Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Highly Capital Efficient Full Year 2024 Plan

19:47- Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

February 27, 2024 Mariel Alumit

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET. Electricity generation, as measured in gigawatt-hours, has gotten hammered by a near-stagnation in demand since 2007, as efforts to make everything more efficient have produced results for electricity users who’d invested in […]

February 27, 2024 Stu Turley

Woodside Energy Group Ltd., Australia’s top liquefied natural gas exporter, expects consumption of the fuel to rise 50% over the next decade, pushing the supplier to consider further expansions. “We’re seeing signs of that demand […]

February 27, 2024 Stu Turley

Billions of dollars in wind energy developments are coming to Wyoming. But predicting a time when they could be connected to the electric grid is much more difficult to predict. That’s because they’ve suffered delays […]

February 27, 2024 Stu Turley

A nationwide analysis by USA TODAY revealed a trend that threatens to derail U.S. clean energy goals: local governments are banning new utility-scale wind and solar power faster than they’re building it. Learn more:US counties are blocking the future […]

February 27, 2024 Stu Turley

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said softer spending by consumers calls into question expectations that the US economy will avoid a recession. “The world is set up for a soft landing,” Solomon said at […]

February 27, 2024 Mariel Alumit

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 27 /BusinessWire/ — Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PR) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operational results and 2024 operational plans. Permian Resources’ full […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –