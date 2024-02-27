ENB 217 - Granholm's Clean Energy Agenda, First Solar's Impact, and Saudi Arabia's Oil Woes

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related headlines. Energy Secretary Granholm's explanation of the clean energy battle is critiqued, with skepticism about EV policies following past mishaps. First Solar's potential $5 billion impact on the U.S. economy is scrutinized, questioning the cost and subsidies involved. Saudi Arabia's inability to raise oil output for cash due to heavy spending and shifts in the global oil market is highlighted, along with concerns about an environmental disaster triggered by a cargo ship oil slick. The show ends with a discussion on Chevron's $53 billion deal for Hess being jeopardized by a possible challenge from Exxon and Chinook, leading to market fluctuations and uncertainties in the oil industry.

00:00 - Intro

01:58 - Energy Secy. Granholm explains the clean energy ‘battle’ – Really?

03:45 - First Solar could have $5 billion impact on U.S. economy by 2026 – But at what cost? Is there a formula for printed money cost and subsidies?

05:32 - Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash

08:42 - Huge oil slick from cargo ship hit by Houthis triggers environmental disaster concerns

11:08 - Markets Update

13:38 - Chevron’s $53 Billion Deal for Hess in Jeopardy on Possible Exxon Challenge

17:52 - Outro

February 26, 2024 Stu Turley

The Biden administration has made some big investments into infrastructure and clean energy initiatives within the US. However, two years into the push to transition the country to clean energy, the government is still behind […]

February 26, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: Tammy Nemeth, author and podcast host, brought out a great point in this article. At what cost can we place on the printing of money and the subsidies? It would seem that […]

February 26, 2024 Stu Turley

Saudi Arabia has been spending heavily both abroad and at home. As a result, last year, the Public Investment Fund’s cash and treasury assets slimmed from over $105 billion in 2022 to some $37 billion […]

February 25, 2024 Stu Turley

Vessel’s operator says Rubymar currently not at risk of sinking, but it’s ‘always a possibility’; ship carrying combustible fertilizer was hit by missile fired by Iran-backed group after an attack by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists on […]

February 26, 2024 Stu Turley

Chevron CVX -0.14%decrease; red down pointing triangle warned investors Monday that Exxon Mobil XOM 0.39%increase; green up pointing triangle and China’s Cnooc are asserting they have a right to pre-empt the company’s bid for a stake in a prolific oil project off […]

