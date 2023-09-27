ENB 217 - Germany's Economic Struggles, Qatar's Emphasis on Natural Gas, and More

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:49 - Germany went from envy of the world to the worst performing major developed economy. What happened?

07:48 - AQatarEnergy CEO sees natural gas as ‘indispensable’ not just for energy transition but also after 2050

09:54 - Oil is headed as high as $150 a barrel unless the US government does more – Harold Hamm

13:03 - How the transition push contributed to higher oil prices.

16:41 - Ford halts work on $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Michigan

18:41 - Market Updates

21:25 - Outro

