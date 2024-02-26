ENB 216 - Navigating Uncertainty: Challenges and Doubts on the Path to Net Zero

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss several key headlines and delve into oil and gas finance and market analysis. They start by highlighting doubts about achieving net zero emissions, citing former IMF chief economist Oliver Blanchard's concerns about the financial and practical challenges. The conversation then shifts to Shell's substantial earnings from LNG trading and Qatar Energy's plans to boost LNG production amidst Biden administration policies halting LNG exports from the U.S. They also critique recent mergers and earnings reports within the energy sector, including an $11 billion merger between Cord Energy and Energy Plus, and EOG's $6.2 billion capital plan. Throughout, they express skepticism about the feasibility and implications of current energy policies and trends, underscoring concerns about industry performance amidst low natural gas prices.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:33 - Net Zero’s days are numbered

04:27 - Shell’s LNG trading makes $2.4 billion in final 2023 quarter, sources say

06:04 - QatarEnergy to further boost LNG output

10:04 - Research warns net zero policies risk plunging thousands into poverty

14:39 - Markets Update

19:11 - Chord Energy and Enerplus Agree to $11 Billion Merger

25:30 - Vital Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial and Operating Results

28:39 - Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

29:47 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcst.

February 24, 2024 Stu Turley

If a week is a long time in politics, then 2023 belongs to a different age in the politics of Net Zero. Less than eleven months ago, the government was saying that ‘Net Zero is […]

February 24, 2024 Stu Turley

Shell’s LNG trading accounted for third of Shell’s Q4 profit Trading was boosted by East-West arbitrage, CEO said LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) – Nearly a third of Shell’s (SHEL.L), opens new tab profit in the fourth quarter […]

February 25, 2024 Mariel Alumit

State-owned LNG giant QatarEnergy said on Sunday it will further boost its liquefied natural gas production from the North Field. Qatar’s energy minister and chief executive of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, made the announcement during […]

February 24, 2024 Stu Turley

New research which has been published by the Institute for Community Studies has warned that net zero policy risks plunging people into poverty and that authorities must act now to prevent such a thing. […]

February 25, 2024 Stu Turley

n the latest U.S. oil and gas merger, Chord Energy and Enerplus have agreed to combine in an approximately $11 billion stock and cash transaction, which will create a premier Williston basin-focused exploration and production company. The […]

February 25, 2024 Stu Turley

TULSA, OK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) (“Vital Energy” or the “Company”) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial and operating results and provided its 2024 outlook. Supplemental slides […]

February 25, 2024 Stu Turley

SPRING, Texas, Feb. 22 /BusinessWire/ — Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern Energy”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023. 2023 Highlights Generated $2.5 billion net […]

