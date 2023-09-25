ENB 215 - Navigating the Energyscape: From Grid Reforms to EV Batteries and Oil Prices

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:24 - Recent grid reforms might not be enough for Virginia to hit its clean energy targets. Advocates say.

06:54 - Any battery will require so much energy. It needs a coal plant to power it.

08:40 - The trader that sparked the surge in US oil.

10:18 - The new face of nuclear energy is Miss America.

12:09 - Federal judge orders the Biden administration to expand the Gulf of Mexico oil auction.

16:42 - Markets Update

19:51 - Exxon plans to rework and double production in the Permian

26:13 - Outro

