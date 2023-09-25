ENB 215 - Navigating the Energyscape: From Grid Reforms to EV Batteries and Oil Prices

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
03:24 - Recent grid reforms might not be enough for Virginia to hit its clean energy targets. Advocates say.
06:54 - Any battery will require so much energy. It needs a coal plant to power it.
08:40 - The trader that sparked the surge in US oil.
10:18 - The new face of nuclear energy is Miss America.
12:09 - Federal judge orders the Biden administration to expand the Gulf of Mexico oil auction.
16:42 - Markets Update
19:51 - Exxon plans to rework and double production in the Permian
26:13 - Outro
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter