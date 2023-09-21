Energy News Beat

ENB 213 - Energizing Discussions: UK Green Targets, Gas Exports, BP's Strategy, and Electric Tanks
ENB 213 - Energizing Discussions: UK Green Targets, Gas Exports, BP's Strategy, and Electric Tanks

Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Sep 21, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:47 - Rishi Sunak He's the Prime Minister over in the UK announces U-turn on key green targets.

06:54 - Breaking records, nat gas supply exports, driving U.S. energy growth.

08:45 - How BP strategy stacks up against the super majors.

11:47 - U.S. Army electric tanks on hold as battery technology develops.

15:24 - Markets Update

15:39 - Jerome Powell's Federal Reserve announcement

19:12 - Outro

