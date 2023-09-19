ENB 211 - India's Role, Fossil Fuel Protests, and Economic Warnings

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
02:50 - India Is Indispensable To Putin’s Plans To Develop Russia’s Far Eastern Region
06:37 - Tens of thousands rally in New York demanding to end fossil fuels
10:42 - What keeps the lights on? Ed Ireland's Substack
15:12 - Ten red flags, a warning for a looming recession
19:23 - New York urgently needs to confront the contradiction to trying to electrify everything while also eliminating fossil fuels
21:20 - Outro
