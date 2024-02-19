ENB 211 - EV Market Slump, California Oil Battles, and Nuclear Power Advancements

In this episode of the Energy News Beat podcast, hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various headlines, including the slowdown of the electric vehicle market in China, the collapse of China's stock market, India's defiance of Russian oil purchases, the approval of a new type of nuclear reactor in Tennessee, and Blackrock's investment in a direct air capture plant. They also touch on the recent inflation report and ExxonMobil's abandoned plan to truck oil in Santa Barbara. The hosts provide analysis and commentary on these topics, highlighting the complexities of global energy markets and the interplay between geopolitics, economics, and environmental concerns. They express skepticism about certain policies and actions while also acknowledging the potential opportunities and challenges ahead. Overall, they offer insights into current events shaping the energy industry and broader economic landscape.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:26 - Even the World’s Biggest Electric-Vehicle Market Is Slowing

06:11 - China’s stock market collapse is the end of the road for many foreign investors

09:14 - Jaishankar’s Defense Of India’s Russian Oil Purchases Proves That His Country Is The Vishwaguru

12:22 - Government Approves Construction Permit for New Type of Nuclear Reactor for First Time in Decades

14:14 - BlackRock invests $550M in world’s largest direct air capture plant

19:05 - Markets Update

22:53 - ExxonMobil Dismisses Court Bid to Truck Oil in Santa Barbara

25:54 - Outro

February 18, 2024 Stu Turley

HONG KONG—Chinese electric-vehicle makers that enjoyed years of explosive growth now face a slowdown in domestic demand, spurring them to push overseas and challenge global auto giants already struggling with a transition to battery-powered cars. A subsidies-driven […]

February 17, 2024 Stu Turley

The long-running collapse of Chinese stocks has wiped out trillions of investment dollars and delivered another blow to an economy beset by property crisis, slow growth, and deflation, and has added uncertainty about Beijing’s very support […]

February 18, 2024 Stu Turley

The paradigm that he shared with everyone can be described as Hyper-Realist because it explicitly articulates one’s national interests instead of leaving them ambiguous like the Neo-Realist one does. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has […]

February 18, 2024 Stu Turley

For the first time in 50 years, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued a construction permit for a new type of nuclear test reactor. The Hermes demonstration reactor will be built in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, by California-based […]

February 17, 2024 Stu Turley

Direct air capture is a worthwhile investment, according to money manager BlackRock, which just invested more than half a billion of its clients’ dollars in the world’s largest facility for pulling carbon out of the […]

February 17, 2024 Stu Turley

ExxonMobil is abandoning its legal challenge against Santa Barbara county, effectively ending the company’s proposal to transport truckloads of oil up and down the coast, and halting its plan to revive three shutdown drilling platforms […]

