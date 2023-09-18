Energy News Beat

ENB 210 - California's Climate Lawsuit Against Oil Giants and Global Energy Market Trends
ENB 210 - California's Climate Lawsuit Against Oil Giants and Global Energy Market Trends

Stu Turley
Sep 18, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:58 - California sues oil giants alleging climate risks deception

07:16 - Legislature approves plan allowing California to buy power paid with more surge charges to consumers

09:55 - The U.S. in regular contact with Saudi Arabia over global oil

13:32 - What Do Orsted's Financial Problems Mean for Rhode Island? Stake in Offshore

17:56 - Offshore wind slammed by runaway cost, rendering the Inflation Reduction Act useless

18:36 - The states begged Biden to bolster the offshore while projects flounder

20:54 - Markets Update

25:34 - Outro

