ENB 209 – Weekly Recap: Oil Production Cuts Persist Amid Global Economic Shifts, Political Incidents, and Climate Concerns
Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:08 - Why are Saudi Arabia and Russia continuing with oil production cuts?

07:05 - Western sanctions are failing. Surprise EU imports more Russian gas in China. 

09:02 - Irate family called police on Jennifer Granholm’s team for blocking charging station spot for her electric car

10:58 - Top Climate Scientist Drops Bombshell: Wildfires Caused by WEF Arsonists, Not Global Warming

15:19 - BP boss Bernard Looney resigns after failing to reveal relationships 

18:31 - IEA September Oil Market Report – As featured on the ENB Daily Show

‘Beginning of the end’ of fossil fuel era approaching, says IEA

21:54 - Outro

