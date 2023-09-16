ENB 209 – Weekly Recap: Oil Production Cuts Persist Amid Global Economic Shifts, Political Incidents, and Climate Concerns

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:08 - Why are Saudi Arabia and Russia continuing with oil production cuts?
07:05 - Western sanctions are failing. Surprise EU imports more Russian gas in China.
09:02 - Irate family called police on Jennifer Granholm’s team for blocking charging station spot for her electric car
10:58 - Top Climate Scientist Drops Bombshell: Wildfires Caused by WEF Arsonists, Not Global Warming
15:19 - BP boss Bernard Looney resigns after failing to reveal relationships
18:31 - IEA September Oil Market Report – As featured on the ENB Daily Show
‘Beginning of the end’ of fossil fuel era approaching, says IEA
21:54 - Outro
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter