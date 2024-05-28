ENB #209 Energy Ruminations with Douglas Sandridge – We cover the OSAGE Tribe and the wind farm troubles.

In this Episode of Conversations in Energy with Stuart Turley and guest Douglas Sandridge discuss the controversy surrounding the Osage wind farm, highlighting NL’s illegal mining of Osage rock and the tribe’s legal victory. They emphasize the importance of ethical and sustainable energy practices, touching on the global backlash against non-recyclable renewable energy sources. They also discuss the broader implications for land rights and the financial and environmental costs of wind and solar energy projects. The conversation underscores the need for the lowest cost and least environmentally impactful energy solutions.
Thank you, Doug, for stopping by the podcast! It was great visiting with you about your LinkedIn article!
00:00 – Intro
01:31 – Renewable Energy Discussion
02:08 – Osage Winds Controversy
02:47 – Doug’s Perspective
03:31 – Responsible Energy Use
04:05 – Robert Bryce Video Introduction
06:52 – Bryce on Renewable Energy Opposition
09:46 – Doug’s Research on Osage Case
10:27 – Map of Osage Reservation
16:02 – Wind Farm Rights Issue
20:01 – NL’s Violation
25:08 – Importance of Land Rights
34:07 – Renewable Energy Lifespan Issues
39:14 – Ongoing Trial
41:00 – Ethical Energy Practices
46:37 – Closing Remarks
