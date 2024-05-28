ENB #209 Energy Ruminations with Douglas Sandridge – We cover the OSAGE Tribe and the wind farm troubles.

In this Episode of Conversations in Energy with Stuart Turley and guest Douglas Sandridge discuss the controversy surrounding the Osage wind farm, highlighting NL’s illegal mining of Osage rock and the tribe’s legal victory. They emphasize the importance of ethical and sustainable energy practices, touching on the global backlash against non-recyclable renewable energy sources. They also discuss the broader implications for land rights and the financial and environmental costs of wind and solar energy projects. The conversation underscores the need for the lowest cost and least environmentally impactful energy solutions.

00:00 – Intro

01:31 – Renewable Energy Discussion

02:08 – Osage Winds Controversy

02:47 – Doug’s Perspective

03:31 – Responsible Energy Use

04:05 – Robert Bryce Video Introduction

06:52 – Bryce on Renewable Energy Opposition

09:46 – Doug’s Research on Osage Case

10:27 – Map of Osage Reservation

16:02 – Wind Farm Rights Issue

20:01 – NL’s Violation

25:08 – Importance of Land Rights

34:07 – Renewable Energy Lifespan Issues

39:14 – Ongoing Trial

41:00 – Ethical Energy Practices

46:37 – Closing Remarks

