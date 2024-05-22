ENB #208 Congresswoman Victoria Spartz – Live update from DC

Victoria Spartz is the first Ukrainian American Member of Congress. She has lived the American Dream. Grew up under the former Soviet Union. Left for a better life in America when she was 20 with nothing but a suitcase and a dream. Worked her way through school. Became a successful CPA and auditor. Worked in commercial real estate and farming in Indiana. Ran for the Indiana State Senate, won. Ran for Congress and won. Just won her primary. She knows the horrors of socialism and communism firsthand and is fighting to make sure it doesn’t happen in America. Victoria believes in the American Dream and is fighting to preserve it for her daughters and all of our children. -She understands that Energy Security is National Security. Doesn’t want the U.S. Dependent on other countries – Russia or China for our energy.

What a great introduction, and I am going to be quite honest – the conversation with Victoria got me a little choked up.

It is wonderful to see someone in Washington care about doing the right thing. It would be great to get Victoria, and Trump on a podcast. Wow.

Thank you for your time, and I look forward to our future discussions.

Highlights of the Podcast 00:00 –

Intro 00:42 – Background and American Success Story 01:31 –

Involvement in Politics 03:08 –

Vote on Funding for Ukraine 05:53 –

Energy Security and Open Borders 07:24 –

Critique of Current Administration’s Policies 09:14 –

Energy Policies and Inflation 10:49 –

Election Victory and Campaign Challenges 12:12 –

Engaging with Constituents and Political Pressure 14:33 –

Encouragement and Hope for the Future 16:07 –

Closing Remarks and Invitation

