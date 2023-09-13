ENB 207 - Energy Headlines: Strikes, Wildfires, Lithium Race, and CEO Resignation in the Spotlight

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
02:57 - Gas prices jump as Australian LNG workers begin partial strikes at key Chevron sites
06:12 - Top climate scientist drops a bombshell. Wildfires caused by WEF arsonist, not global warming
10:37 - Alberta enters global lithium race with opening first extraction pilot project
12:24 - Lithium deposit found in US may be among world’s largest, study finds
14:24 - Markets Update
17:00 - Amazon has agreed to purchase 250,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide removal credits over the next ten years
17:45 - BP CEO resigns over undisclosed relationships
21:28 - Outro
