ENB 207 - Energy Headlines: Strikes, Wildfires, Lithium Race, and CEO Resignation in the Spotlight
ENB 207 - Energy Headlines: Strikes, Wildfires, Lithium Race, and CEO Resignation in the Spotlight

Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Sep 13, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:57 - Gas prices jump as Australian LNG workers begin partial strikes at key Chevron sites

06:12 - Top climate scientist drops a bombshell. Wildfires caused by WEF arsonist, not global warming

10:37 - Alberta enters global lithium race with opening first extraction pilot project

12:24 - Lithium deposit found in US may be among world’s largest, study finds

14:24 - Markets Update

17:00 - Amazon has agreed to purchase 250,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide removal credits over the next ten years

17:45 - BP CEO resigns over undisclosed relationships

21:28 - Outro

