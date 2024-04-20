ENB #206: Decoding Energy Dynamics: The Intersection of Policy, Monopoly, and Innovation in the U.S. Energy Sector

In this podcast episode, Stuart Turley discusses the evolving energy sector with Mitch Rolling and Isaac Orr from "Energy Bad Boys" on Substack.

They explore the concept of energy de-industrialization in Germany and its potential implications for the U.S., focusing on the relationship between renewable energy integration and rising consumer costs. The conversation also addresses the regulatory incentives that lead utilities to favor expensive infrastructure projects that increase profits at ratepayers' expense. They propose legislation aimed at aligning utility investments with consumer interests, highlighting the challenges posed by powerful utility lobbies in implementing such reforms.

Thank you, Mitch and Isaac, for your time; I had an absolute blast. I want to extend an open invitation for you both to hop on the podcast any time. - Stu

Please follow the Energy Bad Boys on their Substack HERE: https://energybadboys.substack.com/

Check out Mitch Rolling's LinkedIn HERE:https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchell-rolling/

Check out Isaac Orr's LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/isaac-orr-b0732665/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:07 - Introduction of Mitch Rolling and Isaac Orr, the "Energy Bad Boys."

03:20 - Mitch discusses his data analysis role in energy policy.

04:25 - Isaac on simplifying complex energy concepts.

07:12 - Incentives for utilities to build costly infrastructure.

10:16 - Discussion on utilities as regulated monopolies.

14:20 - Comparing nuclear energy to wind and solar.

18:00 - Economic aspects of wind farms and subsidies.

21:40 - Personal stories from the "Energy Bad Boys."

22:33 - Introducing the "Only Pay for What You Get Act."

27:34 - Legislative challenges due to utility lobbying.

30:11 - Collaboration with Texas experts on ERCOT issues.

33:06 - Preview of upcoming Substack topics.

34:38 - Projects with North Dakota Transmission Authority.

