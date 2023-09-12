ENB 206 - Climate Solutions, Global Deals, Infrastructure Ventures, and US Energy Secretary Charging Station Controversies

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
03:57 - Opinion. We are going very far off course meeting global climate goal. Get ready for plan B
05:56 - Biden admin pledges $520 million to make Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ‘cleaner, more resilient’
07:23 - Irate family called police on Jennifer Granholm’s team for blocking charging station spot for her electric car
09:41 - Russia will sell natural gas to China at almost 50% discount compared to European buyers
11:32 - Russian budget swings to the surplus despite plunging energy revenues
13:32 - Markets Update
14:13 - New joint venture from Diamondback and Five Point Energy
16:15 - Outro
