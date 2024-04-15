ENB #205 The Carbon Massacre: Irina Slav Exposes Energy Policy Failures"

This is one of my most favorite monthly meetings. An update from the global markets with Irina Slav, and internationally known author and podcast host. Follow Irina on her substack at https://irinaslav.substack.com/
Today, we cover some real issues around the EU, and UK energy policies. We even cover some personal issues.
Thank you Irina for your world leadership in the energy market. - Stu
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
02:08 - Stuart Turley mentions Irina's Substack article titled "The Carbon Massacre"
02:22 - Irina explains her frustration behind writing "The Carbon Massacre" article
03:22 - Discussion on the deindustrialization of the UK, Germany, and the EU due to bad economic decisions and energy policies
04:06 - Irina elaborates on the relationship between lower emissions and higher GDP
05:34 - Discussion shifts to Vladimir Putin and his perspective on sanctions
06:39 - Stuart Turley compares Putin's attitude towards sanctions to a movie reference
07:07 - Conversation on how sanctions impact consumers more than intended targets
07:55 - Discussion on political situation in Bulgaria
09:17 - Irina describes the puppet government and political situation in Bulgaria
09:42 - Discussion on politicians and frustration with the political system
11:40 - Conversation on unions, politicians, and their impact on jobs
13:38 - Discussion on the Jones Act and its impact on US shipping
14:51 - Brief conversation on unions in Bulgaria
15:31 - Irina expresses her frustration with the education system and universities
16:56 - Stuart Turley shares his thoughts on impacting more people through podcasting than being a college professor
19:20 - Discussion on Irina's upcoming articles and plans for future topics
22:53 - Conclusion and appreciation for the conversation
