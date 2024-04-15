ENB #205 The Carbon Massacre: Irina Slav Exposes Energy Policy Failures"

This is one of my most favorite monthly meetings. An update from the global markets with Irina Slav, and internationally known author and podcast host. Follow Irina on her substack at https://irinaslav.substack.com/

Today, we cover some real issues around the EU, and UK energy policies. We even cover some personal issues.

Thank you Irina for your world leadership in the energy market. - Stu

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:08 - Stuart Turley mentions Irina's Substack article titled "The Carbon Massacre"

02:22 - Irina explains her frustration behind writing "The Carbon Massacre" article

03:22 - Discussion on the deindustrialization of the UK, Germany, and the EU due to bad economic decisions and energy policies

04:06 - Irina elaborates on the relationship between lower emissions and higher GDP

05:34 - Discussion shifts to Vladimir Putin and his perspective on sanctions

06:39 - Stuart Turley compares Putin's attitude towards sanctions to a movie reference

07:07 - Conversation on how sanctions impact consumers more than intended targets

07:55 - Discussion on political situation in Bulgaria

09:17 - Irina describes the puppet government and political situation in Bulgaria

09:42 - Discussion on politicians and frustration with the political system

11:40 - Conversation on unions, politicians, and their impact on jobs

13:38 - Discussion on the Jones Act and its impact on US shipping

14:51 - Brief conversation on unions in Bulgaria

15:31 - Irina expresses her frustration with the education system and universities

16:56 - Stuart Turley shares his thoughts on impacting more people through podcasting than being a college professor

19:20 - Discussion on Irina's upcoming articles and plans for future topics

22:53 - Conclusion and appreciation for the conversation

Check out the full podcast and transcript Here:

