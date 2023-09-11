ENB 205 - Global Energy Landscape: Oil Cuts, Climate Activism, and Emerging Technologies

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
03:34 - Why are Saudi Arabia in Russia continuing with oil production cuts?
09:33 - Biden cancels previously issued and more oil and gas leases in Alaska
12:29 - Western sanctions are failing. Surprise. EU imports. More Russian gas in China beats us in the tech war
14:28 - Three members of the Louisiana Public Service Commission on protecting our power grid from foreign threat
17:53 - ERCOT moves out of emergency operations, still asks for conservation
20:05 - the Dutch police use water cannon to detain 24,000 climate activists
22:05 - Markets Update
24:46 - Magnolia Oil and Gas came out and announced their acquisition of Giddings
26:51 - Outro
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter