ENB 204 - Weekly Recap: Saudi Oil Cuts, Urban Global Warming, China's Influence, Offshore Wind Challenges, and More

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:01 - New study suggests global warming could be mostly an urban problem – data matters, and who reads the data.

05:51 - 3 Podcasters Walk Into A Bar on the Washington Journal C-Span show with Mimi Geerges

08:23 - Michael Tanner – Top 6 Hilarious Tweets from C-SPAN Segment

11:14 - EU purchases of Russian LNG, 40% compared to pre-war levels, new study finds

13:04 - Saudi Arabia, Russia extend voluntary oil cuts to year-end, markets jump

14:54 - China’s influence on oil market grows with BRICS expansion

17:11 - US Offshore Wind Project seeks looser subsidies in the fight for their survival

20:39 - Outro

