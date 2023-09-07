Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat
Energy News Beat Podcast
ENB 203 - Energy News Update: China's Impact, Clean Energy Challenges, and Generator Regulations
0:00
-18:25

ENB 203 - Energy News Update: China's Impact, Clean Energy Challenges, and Generator Regulations

Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Sep 07, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:06 - China's influence on oil market grows with BRICS expansion

05:34 - the six red Flags in the following subsequent article is pointing to China's economic slowdown

08:18 - US Offshore Wind Project seeks looser subsidies in the fight for their survival

11:49 - New Hampshire Utilities Voice Support for Solar Net Metering

14:33 - Biden's targeting. Gas powered generator is a cruelty, Vermont power grid expert says

17:25 - Outro

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sandstone Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture