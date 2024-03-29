ENB #202 Managing the Energy Frontiers: Gifford Briggs with American Petroleum Institute

In our society today, energy is life, and knowledge is power. When trying to understand what is happening with the oil and gas markets, you must find trusted sources for information. The API is a great resource and has fantastic resources. When the US Biden Administration declares war on energy, oil, and gas and practices "Legislation Through Regulations," a resource you can look to for leadership is critical.

I enjoyed talking with Gifford Briggs, API's Gulf Coast Region Director, today. We discussed some critical points, such as the pause on LNG export permits and climate change.

One thing was clear: I need more time with Gifford on future discussions. I am looking forward to our next visit. - Thank you, Gifford, for your time and expertise in the energy sector! - Stu

Please connect and follow Gifford Briggs on his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/giffordbriggs/

Check out everything for the API - American Petroleum Institute HERE: https://www.api.org/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:04 - Discussion on API's role in setting standards and representing the industry.

03:58 - Praise for the environmental impact of American oil and gas companies.

06:07 - Emphasis on Louisiana's importance in energy infrastructure.

07:19 - Pause on LNG export permits by Biden administration discussed.

10:26 - Consequences of permit pause explained by Briggs.

11:33 - Reflections on unintended consequences of anti-fossil fuel activism.

15:15 - The role of oil and gas in addressing global energy poverty is highlighted.

17:22 - Mention of upcoming elections' potential impact on energy policies.

21:23 - Discussion on the cyclical nature of energy policies and their economic impact.

25:55 - Connection between political administrations and oil prices explored.

28:07 - Briggs shares contact information and mentions API's sustainability campaign.

