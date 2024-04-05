ENB #202 Looking into the Mechanisms of Energy Business Consolidation: a Conversation with M&A Expert Jeff Tongue

Mergers and acquisitions are happening, and you need to know details about whether you are an investor or a company looking to acquire or divest assets. Who you have in your corner sifting through the details matters. Having a company like Tounge and Associates look at the details and market and assess the risks is critical.

Jeffrey Tounge (JT) and I had the opportunity to visit about the energy and natural gas market, and hats off to a great veteran and fellow Oklahoma City University MBA student. As a typical go-getting Army Field Artillery Officer from West Point, what you see is what you get. I for one am looking forward to more podcasts, and visiting with JT about deals and getting his opinions.

Follow JT on his LinkedIn Here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-tounge-45217613/

Check out Tounge and Associates HERE: https://toungeassociates.com/

Thank you, JT, for stopping by the podcast! - Stu

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:39 - Introduction of Jeff Tounge and his background.

02:00 - Transition to mergers and acquisitions.

03:25 - Memories of Maine and family business discussions.

04:00 - M&A activity and consolidation in the energy industry.

06:13 - Personal experiences with selling businesses.

07:49 - Importance of planning for business exits.

08:54 - Evaluating oil and gas deals and factors affecting valuations.

11:09 - Impact of equity deals on investors and stakeholders.

12:08 - Resurgence of natural gas power plants.

13:59 - Consumer impact and costs of renewable energy initiatives.

15:10 - Regulatory environment's impact on the energy industry.

16:28 - Use and limitations of heat pumps in residential heating.

18:14 - Supply of natural gas and LNG imports to regions like New England.

19:41 - Regulatory pressures leading to industry consolidation.

21:38 - Staying current with regulatory changes and industry developments.

22:47 - Jeff Tounge's academic background and experiences at Oklahoma universities.

25:19 - Complexities of M&A deals.

26:03 - Closing remarks and contact information.

