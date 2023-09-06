Energy News Beat

ENB 202 - Energy Trends: EU's Russian LNG Purchases, Oil Production Cuts, and EV Subsidy Concerns
ENB 202 - Energy Trends: EU's Russian LNG Purchases, Oil Production Cuts, and EV Subsidy Concerns

Sep 06, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:19 - EU purchases of Russian LNG, 40% compared to pre-war levels, new study finds

04:40 - Saudi Arabia, Russia extend voluntary oil cuts to year-end, markets jump

06:35 - Federal subsidies for EVs could result in economic disaster

09:36 - wind developer moves to terminate its contracts off Martha's Vineyard.

11:15 - U.S. Doubles Renewable Subsidies 15.6 billion in the last seven years

13:59 - Texas Land Commissioner Don Buckingham is concerned that a recent push from the U.S.

15:25 - Outro

