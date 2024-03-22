ENB #201 Robert Bryce -Trends in Change: The Intricacy of Energy Systems and Regulations - Juice The Series

In the movie "The Last Boy Scout" with Bruce Willis, one of his tag lines was "The sky is blue, water is wet, women have secrets." This comes to mind when I think of our grid, energy security, and global energy push to almost pure insanity. Like Bruce says so eloquently, some things are physically understandable and things that we all take as truths. Women's secrets and the physics of electricity are very much a truth.

There are some serious misconceptions about energy. Solar panels don't attach to the grid automatically; the wind does not always produce the same amount on the technical nameplate of the turbine; nuclear and major grid upgrades can't be built without a complete overhaul of the legislation through the Regulations process.

This is the third conversation that I have had with Robert Bryce, podcast host and author. He is a true leader in the global energy market, and his series "Juce The Series" has to be watched at: https://juicetheseries.com/

Thank you, Robert, for your time and leadership. - Stu

Please follow all of Robert's content on his website and his Substack HERE: https://robertbryce.substack.com/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:48 - Grid stability challenge

02:15 - Juice docu-series overview

04:46 - Oage tribe story

05:00 - Legal battle over wind energy

06:08 - Expensive wind turbine removal

07:32 - Nuclear power's long-term view

08:55 - Complexity of the electric grid

10:04 - Need for open energy debates

13:16 - Electricity's impact on poverty

14:25 - Grid's critical importance

15:22 - Vulnerability of the grid

16:01 - National security risks

19:00 - Robert Bryce's passion

21:02 - Advocacy for working class

21:53 - Germany's Energy Policy

23:40 - Wind Farm Issues

28:23 - Alternative Energy Subsidies

32:35 - Carbon Tax Uncertainty

33:59 - Regressive Energy Policies

Energy News Beat Site: https://energynewsbeat.co/