ENB #201 Robert Bryce -Trends in Change: The Intricacy of Energy Systems and Regulations - Juice The Series

In the movie "The Last Boy Scout" with Bruce Willis, one of his tag lines was "The sky is blue, water is wet, women have secrets." This comes to mind when I think of our grid, energy security, and global energy push to almost pure insanity. Like Bruce says so eloquently, some things are physically understandable and things that we all take as truths. Women's secrets and the physics of electricity are very much a truth.
There are some serious misconceptions about energy. Solar panels don't attach to the grid automatically; the wind does not always produce the same amount on the technical nameplate of the turbine; nuclear and major grid upgrades can't be built without a complete overhaul of the legislation through the Regulations process.
This is the third conversation that I have had with Robert Bryce, podcast host and author. He is a true leader in the global energy market, and his series "Juce The Series" has to be watched at: https://juicetheseries.com/
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
00:48 - Grid stability challenge
02:15 - Juice docu-series overview
04:46 - Oage tribe story
05:00 - Legal battle over wind energy
06:08 - Expensive wind turbine removal
07:32 - Nuclear power's long-term view
08:55 - Complexity of the electric grid
10:04 - Need for open energy debates
13:16 - Electricity's impact on poverty
14:25 - Grid's critical importance
15:22 - Vulnerability of the grid
16:01 - National security risks
19:00 - Robert Bryce's passion
21:02 - Advocacy for working class
21:53 - Germany's Energy Policy
23:40 - Wind Farm Issues
28:23 - Alternative Energy Subsidies
32:35 - Carbon Tax Uncertainty
33:59 - Regressive Energy Policies
