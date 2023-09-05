ENB 201 - Global Energy Trends and Environmental Challenges: A Closer Look at Germany, Africa, and Saudi Aramco

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:08 - Germany begins dismantling wind farm for coal after the protest to close coal mine

04:43 - German electricity imports hit new record as nuclear phaseout increases production cost

07:09 - New study suggests global warming could be mostly an urban problem – data matters, and who reads the data.

12:03 - The African Climate Summit, an opportunity to decolonize Africa's energy

15:49 - 3 Podcasters Walk Into A Bar on the Washington Journal C-Span show with Mimi Geerges

18:26 - Michael Tanner - Top 6 Hilarious Tweets from C-SPAN Segement

21:09 - Markets Updates

22:00 - Saudi Aramco is considering selling off as much as 50 billion in shares

23:59 - Outro

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –