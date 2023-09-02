ENB 200 – Weekly Recap: BRICS Expansion, Texas Energy Resilience, and Global Energy Trends

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
02:28 - BRICS Economic Bloc Expands Adding Iran, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Ethiopia During Summit
03:52 - BRICS will control 80% of the World’s Oil Production by Jan 1, 2024. Biden Loses Saudi Arabia
05:09 - BRICS’ Expansion Is Beneficial But It Also Isn’t Without Strategic Challenges
09:11 - Made in Germany, fueled in America
12:04 - Power grids are using more natural gas as wind power fails in summer heat
14:48 - Oil And Gas Success In Texas And New Mexico – What Does It Mean For Renewable Energies?
17:32 - Outro
