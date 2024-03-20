ENB #200 Doomberg and Chris Wright -Energy Conflicts and Solutions: Integrating Global Dynamics, Finance, and Policy

Ending "Energy Poverty" is a passion of mine. Elevating out of poverty requires low-cost, sustainable kWh delivered to homes. The global push to destroy the energy sector in the name of gaining more control is, in a word, "despicable.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Doomberg, the global energy leader, on Substack two other times before today's episode with Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy. We covered some great topics, and I am very grateful for their time.

A little inside baseball, I had met Chris Wright several times in Colorado and was truly impacted by his passion for ending energy poverty. It totally has changed the Energy News Beat podcast and website's mission. The Liberty Energy program "Bettering Human Lives" is a fantastic resource; please read it HERE: https://libertyenergy.com/esg/bettering-human-lives/.

Chris and his team have done a phenomenal job with Liberty Energy's total energy package. Check out everything on Liberty Energy HERE: https://libertyenergy.com/

Please follow Doomberg on his Substack https://doomberg.substack.com/

His Substack is one of the best I follow and read. His thought-provoking industry leadership has to be shared. I loved the live interview with David Blackmon at NAPE. A lot of people asked for Doomberg's autograph and wanted to meet him. This is an absolute blast, as the Doomberg team is anonymous and makes podcast interviews available with the cartoon branded "Green Chicken." It is classic!! You have to watch our podcast to believe it.

Thank you again, Chris and Doomberg, for your industry leadership, and keep up the great work. Your impact on humanity is important, and you may never know how many lives you can impact, but rest assured, you are running down the right road. - Stu

A shout-out to David Blackmon, Michael Tanner, and Rey Trevino for their leadership and bringing some sanity to our mixed-up energy world.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:35 - Advocating for zero energy poverty by 2050 due to current challenges.

06:00 - Concerns raised about censorship in energy discussions.

11:37 - Financing Net Zero poses challenges, emphasizing diverse energy sources.

15:23 - Critique of Germany's energy policies for causing de-industrialization.

21:08 - California's policies lead to high poverty rates despite potential.

22:30 - Electrification and shifting to natural gas offer cost savings and cleaner options.

24:05 - The Shale Revolution, particularly in natural gas, transforms US energy.

25:52 - Switching to compressed natural gas addresses oil shortages and emissions.

28:51 - Streamlining US regulations can create jobs and decarbonize.

31:08 - Challenges hinder India's energy growth, while Mexico offers manufacturing opportunities.

33:41 - Geopolitical risks impact the energy market's future.

34:52 - The US can increase energy production in hydrocarbons and nuclear, solidifying global dominance.

36:13 - Outro

