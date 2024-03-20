ENB #200 Doomberg and Chris Wright -Energy Conflicts and Solutions: Integrating Global Dynamics, Finance, and Policy
Ending “Energy Poverty” is a passion of mine. Elevating out of poverty requires low-cost, sustainable kWh delivered to homes. The global push to destroy the energy sector in the name of gaining more control is, in a word, “despicable.
I had the pleasure of interviewing Doomberg, the global energy leader, on Substack two other times before today’s episode…
