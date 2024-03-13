ENB # 199 Uncovering Antarctica: Inconsistencies in Climate Information - Are the sensors bad, or is the data being sensored?

Today on our podcast, we interview Frits Buningh, a Data analyst and overall cool cat. I really enjoyed my time on the podcast, and we had a great conversation about the global warming phenomenon. But what I did not expect was actually finding out how the narrative of global warming has been modified by manipulating data.

Sit back, buckle up, and enjoy this discussion about data, and please follow and support Frits on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frits-buningh-6233832b/

Thank you, Frits, for your time, and let me know if you find any more sensors that are off and not the kind that try to shut down our social media. - Stu

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:27 - Stuart congratulates Frits on joining CO2 coalition.

02:43 - Frits investigates Antarctica, trigger unspecified.

08:16 - Frits finds temperature data discrepancies.

13:12 - Frits creates website to share findings.

17:01 - Discussion on biases in temperature algorithms.

19:26 - Consequences of inaccurate temperature data.

23:23 - Frits discusses interactions with Professor Burkle.

27:47 - Emphasis on critical thinking and skepticism.

28:00 - Personal experiences challenging authority.

30:15 - Conversation on environmental activism.

32:30 - Frits shares personal connections to locations.

33:52 - Discussion on nuclear power and environmental impact.

39:51 - Conversation on data analysis methodologies.

