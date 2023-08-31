Energy News Beat

ENB 199 - Energy News Highlights: Offshore Wind Challenges, Oil Production Insights, and Controversies in the Energy Sector
ENB 199 - Energy News Highlights: Offshore Wind Challenges, Oil Production Insights, and Controversies in the Energy Sector

Aug 31, 2023

Highlights of the podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:32 - Cruise ship with thousands on board collides with oil tanker, leaving passengers injured

04:51 - US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

06:36 - China’s Involvement In Mega UK Wind Farm Sparks Controversy

09:43 - Australia's national energy grid, facing summer pressures as market operator calls for urgent investment in generation. 

11:24 - Not so eco-friendly? Paper straws contain more ‘forever chemicals’ than plastic, study says

13:26 - Oil And Gas Success In Texas And New Mexico – What Does It Mean For Renewable Energies?

16:42 - Market Updates

18:18 - Outro

