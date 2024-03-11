ENB #198 Promoting the Future: The Path to Clean, Scalable Power through Nano Nuclear Energy

With the global demand for net-zero emissions, we cannot get there without nuclear power, and when I get to talk with experts about nuclear power, it is a great day. But when they are pushing modular reactors with a plan to help eliminate energy poverty, I am all in.

My visit with Jay Yu, Founder, Executive Chairman, and President of Nano Nuclear Energy, was a lot of fun, and we covered everything from the cool branding of their Micrreactors to their plans for helping reduce global emissions in mining. If you want your EVs, you must have mining, which is hugely fossil fuel intensive.

Talking about solutions is critical, and Jay and his team are running down that road.

Please follow Jay on his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jayyunyc/

Check out Nano Nuclear Energy on their website HERE: https://nanonuclearenergy.com/

Their reactor designs the ODIN and Zeus are quite impressive and will solve some great energy solutions.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:06 - Jay Yu's introduction to Nano Nuclear Energy and its mission

02:20 - Discussion about Nano's reactor designs (ZFS and Odin) and their unique features

02:35 - Explaining the concept of solid core reactors and their advantages:

03:47 - Conversation on the scalability and manufacturing process of modular reactors

04:58 - Comparing Nano Nuclear's approach with other companies in the industry

05:52 - Target market analysis and focus on serving remote areas, including mining operations

07:41 - Discussion on Nano Nuclear's approach to the entire supply chain, including fuel production

09:48 - Appreciation for Nano Nuclear's marketing and website design

11:06 - Consideration of Nano Nuclear's role in replacing coal plants and its potential impact

14:59 - Jay Yu's background and the founding story of Nano Nuclear Energy

18:58 - Discussion on the importance of nuclear energy in the overall energy mix:

19:49 - Jay Contact information