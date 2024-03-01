ENB #197 From Basics to Brokerage: Transformative Services in the Energy Sector

I had the opportunity to visit with Kimberly Page and Kim McGinty from Reese Consulting live from the NAPE conference. I had an absolute blast visiting with them about their thoughts and successes with their customers.

When you have some of the biggest names in the natural gas markets as your customers, you had better show up with your A-game daily. But you have a winning formula when you give everyone that same big account service while giving the same support to the smaller accounts. I even liked their ability to customize solutions for companies with labor shortages or budget constraints on full-time positions.

At Reese Consulting, they have to have great employees to keep our energy security moving forward. It is great to have a support team when facing so many challenges in the energy market.

Thank you, Kimberly and Kim, for stopping by the NAPE podcast pavilion. - Stu

Follow Kimberly on her LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimberly-page/

Follow Kim on her LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kim-mcginty-5a22477/

And follow Reese Consulting here: https://www.reeseenergyconsulting.com/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:10 - Introduction to the team and their roles

02:02 - Understanding market needs and customer requirements

03:03 - Importing and exporting services

04:01 - New brokering services and offerings

05:24 - Producer services and staff augmentation

06:08 - Experience and team expertise

12:08 - Team experience and expertise in the industry

13:19 - Investor pool and project market

14:09 - Sandstone deal evaluations and potential discussions