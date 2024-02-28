ENB #196 From Networks to Solutions: Innovating in the Energy Sector - Live from NAPE

There are good days, and then there are GREAT days. This was one of the great days, as I got to interview JP Warren, Connector, Podcast Host, and Keith Stelter, Podcast host and CSO at American Safety Services. We had a great talk about oil, gas, connections, and the difference between a thought leader and an influencer.

We also discussed the importance of connections, and JP is the best in the energy space. The oil and gas market does not always defend itself and promote the good things they do, and we need to share best practices. JP is the matchmaker and leader for his Exec Crue! I love accountability. His kids' book "Energy for Everyone" is fantastic, and we need to share the great things that low-cost energy can provide to elevate humanity from poverty.

Kieth is a great thought leader in the trenches. As a leader, getting the Permian Chapter for the OGWA is moving as last year's President for the Chapter. Follow Kieth on his Talley Book Tuesdays, which are entertaining and informative.

Kieth and JP, thank you for your time an leadership, I had an absolute blast - Stu

Follow JP here on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jp-warren-0888384/

Follow Keith here on his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/keith-stelter-575b9312/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:53 - Networking Challenges in the Energy Industry

03:01 - Highlighting Positive Aspects of Energy Industry

04:52 - Concerns about Censorship

05:18 - Importance of Personal Branding

06:37 - Encouragement to Share Industry Stories

07:30 - Introduction to JP Warren's Book

08:51 - Emphasis on Energy Resources

09:21 - Effective Networking Strategies

10:34 - Openness to Networking Across Sectors

11:18 - Value of Networking Between Upstream and Midstream

13:33 - Oil and Gas Industry's Role in Addressing Water Scarcity

14:23 - Appreciation for Problem-Solving Skills

15:08 - JP Warren's Contact Information

15:39 - Inquiry about Executive Coaching

16:24 - Keith Stelter's Contact Information

17:34 - Focus on Community Building

8:35 - Involvement in Industry Initiatives

19:18 - Addressing Orphan Wells

20:02 - Announcement of Homeschooling Project

20:39 - Outro