ENB 196 - Energy Insights: Refinery Shutdown, BRICS Expansion, and US Grid Vulnerabilities

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
03:13 - Biden Admin Latest Home Appliance Crackdown Ceiling Fans
05:27 - Marathon to shut in third largest U.S. oil refinery after storage tank fire
08:02 - BRICS expansion of the economic bloc, which now includes countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The significance of this expansion, as these countries collectively gain control over a substantial portion of global oil production.
14:36 - China's potential involvement in the US electric grid and the vulnerabilities it poses to cyberattacks.
21:29 - Market Updates
22:38 - Outro
