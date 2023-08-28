ENB 196 - Energy Insights: Refinery Shutdown, BRICS Expansion, and US Grid Vulnerabilities

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:13 - Biden Admin Latest Home Appliance Crackdown Ceiling Fans

05:27 - Marathon to shut in third largest U.S. oil refinery after storage tank fire

08:02 - BRICS expansion of the economic bloc, which now includes countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The significance of this expansion, as these countries collectively gain control over a substantial portion of global oil production.

14:36 - China's potential involvement in the US electric grid and the vulnerabilities it poses to cyberattacks.

21:29 - Market Updates

22:38 - Outro

