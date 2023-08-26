Energy News Beat

ENB 195 - Weekly Recap: Russia's Resurgent Gas Exports to Europe, Contrasting Blackouts, California's Pricy Fuel Station, and US Gasoline Woes Impacting Election
ENB 195 - Weekly Recap: Russia's Resurgent Gas Exports to Europe, Contrasting Blackouts, California's Pricy Fuel Station, and US Gasoline Woes Impacting Election

Aug 26, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:35 - Russia’s Pipeline and Gas Exports to Europe Pick up

04:38 - 2003 Northeast Blackout and how today’s blackouts differ

10:26 - Despite few buyers, California may pay 300 million for a fuel station.

12:29 - Rising gasoline prices in the US are starting to put pressure on the Biden administration in the run up to next year's election

16:32 - Governor Josh SHAPIRO is wrong Approach to grid reliability.

21:11 - Outro

